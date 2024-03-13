This Metro Vancouver Costco is cracking down on memberships and people are shocked

Shoppers at one BC Costco location are shocked after the wholesale and retail giant began cracking down on membership sharing.

Across several North American stores, more and more Costco shoppers are being greeted at the store entrance by a staff member and membership card scanner to keep non-members from shopping or even getting a bite at the food court.

Burnaby’s Willingdon location is among the stores no longer letting the scofflaws pass through unchecked.

A photo of a sign posted at the local Costco was shared on Reddit which instructed customers to “please scan your membership card here,” with arrows pointing to the card reader.

Some people are questioning the retailer’s move, wondering if the extra step will make the process for members more efficient.

“You can’t purchase anything without the card,” MyNameIsSkittles, commented. “System literally requires a scan before they process anything.”

AugustusAugustine responded, “It’s an obnoxious waste of employee resources when someone wheels a full trolley to the checkout when they’re not an eligible member.”

Others applauded Costco’s move to implement the rule at the Willingdon Burnaby location.

“I’m good with this. There are way too many people wandering around aimlessly and clogging aisles while jockeying for some free samples,” BigWingSpan commented.

People were more vocally concerned about accessing the legendary Costco food court.

According to one Reddit user, Muelly487 during their visit Monday at the Burnaby location, they were expected to scan their membership card to enter the food court.

“The couple in front of us were denied entry for using their mother’s card,” they said.

“Poor people just trying to get some Polish sausage,” Thoughtulism commented.

Traditionally, the food court has been a haven for both members and non-members alike.

If this rule bares non-members at other Costco locations from accessing the food court, Natural_Ability_4947 said they expect “chaos” to arise.

Daily Hive has since reached out to Costco for an update regarding the new rules. However, despite attempts, we have yet to hear back.

Last summer, Costco said it would be asking to see membership cards with the customer’s photo at its self-service checkout registers.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the spokesperson said. A basic membership costs $60 a year, or $120 a year for an Executive membership.

However, the move to tighten membership abuse by requiring would-be customers to scan their cards before entering the store seems to be a new way to crack down on people borrowing Costco cards.

There have also been previous reports that Costco is tightening its grip on food court access. According to a lengthy Reddit thread, a Costco membership will be the golden ticket needed to indulge in those delectable food court treats as of April — in the United States.

If the idea of losing access to Costco’s deals and food court is too much to bear, would you consider renewing or getting a membership?

With files from Ty Jadah and National Trending Staff