American television personality Bethenny Frankel has only been in Vancouver a few days, and based on her TikTok videos, the entrepreneur has been quickly eating her way through the city.

The former Real Housewives of New York star shared her first taste of the city over the weekend, shouting out popular multi-location breakfast joint OEB.

Frankel has continued to document her dining adventures while in town for a mystery movie role.

The former Bravoleb headed to the Sutton Place Hotel’s breakfast buffet. She was a serious fan of the lavish spread at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

Frankel has popped into several other places over the last few days including Granville Island’s Lee’s Donuts and Licorice Parlour.

A standout for the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast host was Perverted Ice Cream on Thurlow.

“I’m freaking out. Concept 10. Ice Cream 10.”

Looks like Frankel is enjoying everything our amazing food scene has to offer during her work trip to Vancouver.

