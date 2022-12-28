5 best Vancouver food events to check out in January

Here we are, on the cusp of 2023 and, as expected, we’re already thinking about what we want to eat next year.

January is notoriously a time for resolutions and goals, but we also think that it’s a great time to start checking out more of what Vancouver’s food and drink scene has to offer.

To kick off the new year, January will see a street food festival, a hot chocolate festival, and the city’s favourite dining-out festival – who says January is a slow month?

Here are our picks for the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this January.

Recurring events

Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s “original street food festival,” is returning for its 11th year this month. This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year should be no different. In previous years, the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts, including favourites like Disco Cheetah and Shameless Buns.

When: January 21 to 29, 2023 on weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm and weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler. This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors and participating locations. You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors. When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver Dine Out Vancouver 2023 Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2023 for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more. Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points. When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up Dine Out Vancouver will include some special pop-ups and culinary experiences. This year, participants will have a one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery. When: Limited dates between January 20 and 29, 2023

Where: The Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members Le Petit Chef Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners. That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver. When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

With files from Hanna McLean