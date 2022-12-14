It’s not even Christmas yet, but already we’re thinking about our New Year’s plans.

Whether you hate it or love it, New Year’s Eve is a time to drink champagne, wear a sparkly outfit, and say farewell to the year before.

There are those who make resolutions for the coming year, those who plan to stay inside and keep things low-key (preferably with some takeout and a good movie), and then there are those who plan to ring in midnight in a big way – this list is for the latter.

We’ve already rounded up some of the best sit-down dinners happening in Vancouver this New Year’s Eve, but these are the best parties and events happening at bars around the city.

Bar Susu New Year’s Eve Experience

Starting at 11 pm and running until 2 am, Bar Susu is holding an NYE party in style. There will be wine, snacks, plus a DJ, so put on something fun and be ready to ring in the new year Susu-style. Tickets are $125 per person and include all snacks and beverages, as well as tax and gratuity.

When: Saturday, December 31, from 11 pm to 2 am

Where: Bar Susu, 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $125 per person

Casino Royale at The Lamplighter

Freehouse Collective is throwing several New Year’s Eve parties in the city this year (see the next five events for their other parties), including one at The Lamplighter. The Casino Royale party will have the pub dressed up for a Monte Carlo-themed evening of roulette, prizes, shots, and bubbles, of course. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the party, which will offer bottle service until 4 am.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Lamplighter Public House, 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11.62

1920s Prohibition-themed Party at The Bimini Beer Hall

At Kitsilano’s Bimini Beer Hall, guests will be greeted by a glass of bubbly at this 1920s-themed speakeasy-style party. There will be a DJ booth, stiff drinks, and plenty of old-time fun.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 2010 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11.62

Masquerade Ball at Isabelle’s

Head to Isabelle’s with your best (most mysterious) mask for its Masquerade New Year’s Eve Ball. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and table reservations available.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 1141 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available via email

New Orleans-style Party at Stock Room

Go to Hundy for fried chicken sammies before heading to this NYE bash at the Stock Room, the “secret” cocktail bar tucked in the back. This year, the bar will be transformed into a New Orleans-style cocktail lounge, with a feature menu and decor and music to suit the theme. You can book a table for a small group for this party.

When: Saturday, December 31

Where: The Stock Room, 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Table reservations available

ShayoSaturdays at Cinema Public House

Head to Cinema Public House for a nightlong dance party, with afrobeat, amapiano, hip hop, and dancehall beats by DJs OgaRossco, Kino-b, Vinnie-B, and Drac. The party will be going on until 4 am, with bottle service available. Tickets include a glass of welcome bubbly.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 8 pm

Where: 901 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.54

New Year’s Eve House Party at The Basement

The Basement at Hotel Belmont is holding the “house party of the year” on New Year’s Eve, with advance tickets available for $35 starting next week.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Basement at Hotel Belmont, 1006 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available soon

NYE Party at Tocador

The Mount Pleasant bar will be holding a sit-down dinner this New Year’s, but it’s also hosting an after-party starting at 9 pm. There will be a live band, cocktails, canapés, and plenty of dancing, of course. A glass of bubbly will be passed around at midnight, and canapés will be offered throughout the evening, but Tocador notes that guests should eat a substantial meal before arriving at the kitchen will not be open.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 per person