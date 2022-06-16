Calling all pizza lovers! There’s a special pop-up launching in Vancouver next week that you do not want to miss: Sunday Pies Pizza Co. at Luppolo Brewing.

From June 24 to July 3, folks can head into the 1123 Venables Street brewery and enjoy eight pizza flavours, sides, and even some surprise pies.

The 10-day pop-up is brought to us by Doug Stephen of Downlow Brands and Colin Staus, who have teamed up with some of their industry friends to create unforgettable ‘zas.

Varieties include the following:

Margherita – SP Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Latte, Basil

Big Pep’ – SP Tomato Sauce, Smoked Mozza, Roni Cups, Oregano

Meat’Za – SP Tomato Sauce, Salami, Spicy Sausage, Roni, Chili Flakes

Quattro – SP Tomato Sauce, Mozza, Scamorza, Curds, Parm

Farmer – Caramelized Zucchini, Fior di Latte, Marks Veggies

Mortadella – Pistachio Pesto, Morty, Arugula, Preserved Lemon

Bamma – Stracciatella, Smoked Chicken, Mozza, Bamma Driz

Patat – Stracciatella, Taleggio, Shaved Potatoes, Prosciutto

As for sides, expect olives, burrata, meatballs, baked wings, and a few salads. When it comes to dessert patrons can enjoy one of BETA5’s ice cream sandwiches.

Naturally, all this grub pairs perfectly with Luppolo’s brews.

Be sure to check out this pop-up while you can once it launches!

Sunday Pies Pizza Co. at Luppolo Brewing

When: June 24 to July 3

Where: Luppolo Brewing — 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver