Vancouver has no shortage of fantastic sushi spots, but when one happens to both serve incredible sashimi and display it artfully on a huge platter, then you really have us talking.

Much like White Spot’s Pirate Pack, sushi served on a boat-shaped platter somehow makes the whole experience a lot more fun and novel.

Octopus’ Garden, a long-time Kitsilano Japanese restaurant, has been serving up its fresh sushi and seafood options for nearly 30 years.

In addition to its artful omakase options, Octopus’ Garden also serves a massive sashimi boat platter, a specialty of Chef Sada’s.

The Art Sashimi boat platter is available upon request. The platter is arranged according to Chef Sada’s own discretion, so the varieties of sashimi you get will be dependent on the day and the availability.

In order to get this special platter, it is highly recommended that you call the restaurant and make reservations first. Since the impressive sashimi boat is so time-intensive, this particular platter is not available for walk-ins.

The restaurant does also offer a Premium Nigiri Sushi Platter and other special tasting platters if you do want to try out an assortment of its fresh offerings.

Octopus’ Garden

Address: 1995 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-8971

Instagram