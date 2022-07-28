New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new restaurants in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Via Pasta is a new takeout-only concept in Chinatown that specializes in pasta made by hand right in-house. Take a peek in the window and you might even be able to catch the pasta being made.

Address: 208 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-2594

With a menu that is French-inspired but West Coast-focused, Coquette’s food concept has been imagined by Chef Stewart Ehrecke of Fiore.

Address: 2685 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-259-1248

Vancouver is a city of sushi lovers, so we’re always excited to hear about a new space opening up. Sushi Hil, Mount Pleasant’s latest sushi restaurant, is now open.

Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver

Claudio’s offers patrons an approachable space to get authentic Italian cuisine made from the best in both Italian and local ingredients.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

With files from Daryn Wright