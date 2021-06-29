FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Juke Fried Chicken to offer half-priced chicken sandwiches July 6

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Jun 29 2021, 2:01 pm
Juke Chicken Sandwich (Courtesy Juke Fried Chicken)

Summer in Vancouver is hot, but one local chicken joint’s deal for National Fried Chicken day might just be hotter.

Juke Fried Chicken is offering its signature crispy fried chicken sammies for half price on July 6.

The fan favourite item will be available all day for just $3.50 exclusively for in-store pickup at 182 Keefer Street.

There is a limit of 10 sandwiches per person, so plan accordingly, chicken lovers.

Juke deal

Courtesy Juke

Juke Fried Chicken & Ribs

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853

