Get ready to dust off your boots and immerse yourself in the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical festival and a showcase of some great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

“This festival is a tribute to the spirit of country living, offering guests a chance to experience the best of country music, games, and activities in one immersive event,” said Adam Bloch, Feaster (the company behind the production) President.

American country star Tanner Adell and Canadian country singer Jojo Mason, alongside other great artists like Mark Ledlin and Pistol Whip The Devil, will headline the music side of things.

Another highlight of the Country Club is all the games and activities. From mechanical bull riding to Tug ‘o’ War, guests will have the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of country living firsthand. Whether you’re a seasoned cowboy or a city slicker, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Country Club.

And don’t worry—there will be plenty of country-inspired eats for people to enjoy. You can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.

Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.

“Although musical festivals are incredibly fun, we thought we’d blend ours with an immense showcase of whiskey cocktails but many incredible American and Canadian brands,” said Bloch. “We wanted these incredible whiskies to have a platform to shine outside of the shadow of the usual Scotch and International varieties.”

Presale tickets for Country Club will be available starting April 9, so be sure to secure your spot early to guarantee entry to this must-attend 19+ event.

Country Club

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)