McDonald's new concept CosMc's has soft opened and people are Lovin' It

Dec 8 2023, 11:37 pm

Dec 8 2023, 11:37 pm
McDonald's new concept CosMc's has soft opened and people are Lovin' It

McDonald’s recently launched a new concept called CosMc’s, and it’s what every fast-food aficionado has been talking about.

Lines of cars have been spotted at the new concept, with fans eagerly waiting to get a taste. Despite operating with four drive-thru lanes, one user on Reddit said it was a 40-minute wait.

Another user said that the line was “crazy long” with “easily over 100 cars at 2pm.”

The restaurant in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is currently softly open, allowing people to get a taste of the new menu, and it’s safe to say people are Lovin’ It. People took to social media to talk about the new fast food joint, and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

One user posted that the food was “honestly bomb af.”

Another went on to rave about the new Spicy Queso sandwich, saying it was “delicious” and “the star of everything” they ordered.

A Reddit user left a review of their food. Regarding the Spicy Queso Sandwich, they said it was “Surprisingly spicy for McDonald’s.” They continued by saying it had a good slow burn, and the crispy jalapeño chips added a nice crunch.

@cindycasstro CosMc’s order, had to try it! #cosmcs #whatiordered #mcdonaldshacks #fastfoodlife #cosmc #mcdonalds #fastfoodreview ♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version – Andy Morris

They also mentioned the Apple Cinnamon McBites, which were an “absolute home run.”

“Soft outside coated in cinnamon sugar filled with what I assume is the apple pie filling. Good tartness from the apples and not too sweet.”

They then went on to talk about pricing, confirming that each sandwich was US$5 and the McBites were US$4.

@itsamberlee__ Today is opening day!m, for @CosMcs the wait was an hour but a great experience! #cosmcs #mcdonaldspinoff #itsamberlee #fyp #bolingbrookillinois ♬ Water – Tyla

However, not everyone is as stoked about CosMc’s.

McDonald’s has yet to confirm if CosMc will be coming to Canada, but as always, we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

