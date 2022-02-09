Bella Gelateria’s new location just opened, and to celebrate and keep the sweet times rolling, the fresh spot is offering a great freebie during its grand opening weekend later this month.

The first 100 folks who head to the 1752 Davie Street gelateria each day from 1 pm onward between February 18 and 20 will be able to get in on a free gelato.

That means gelato lovers have three days to devour a no-cost, sugary thrill from this local maker if they time it right.

Known for serving up old-world, handcrafted gelato in cups and cones, Bella currently operates one other location in Metrotown, with new stores on Robson and Brentwood coming soon.

Bella Gelateria — Davie Street

Address: 1752 Davie Street, Vancouver

