Spring is coming, and that means H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally themed outdoor patio situation is blooming as well. The Secret Garden is open as of today, and we got a chance to check it out to see what’s in store for you.

The patio, which is located outside the lounge at The Westin Bayshore in Coal Harbour, has gone above and beyond to make sure this top-notch space is seriously stellar and on point for the warmer months.

The enchanted outdoor space features those Insta-worthy heated Alpine-inspired domes that were introduced during the venue’s winter version of the patio.

These domes have been transformed from Nordic-themed gardens into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.

Located in the heart of Coal Harbour right next to the Vancouver Seawall, The Secret Garden is now available for bookings for three different time slots: lunch, afternoon, and evening.

Guests are invited to step into the domes and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.

Some highlights during our visit included the Dungeness Crab Cake, Seared Jumbo Scallop Linguine and the Cioppino with mussels, clams, prawns, lingcod, and snow crab from Executive Chef Steve Rutherford and Restaurant Chef Homer Baisa.

As for drinks, a standout was The Blip, made from Ube and topped with coconut-lavender foam, dried rose petals, and a picture-perfect butterfly wafer.

Speaking of pics, there’s one libation that’s sure to be the most photographed on the menu: the Cantarnos. This drink is served in a delightful mini flower pot.

The Secret Garden is open now until May 8. As always, there is a minimum spend required for reservations, which ranges from $150 to $500.

Folks who find themselves in the domes between noon and 3 pm on weekends are able to order Afternoon Tea as well.

The Secret Garden’s operating hours are daily from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm.

Be sure to book so you don’t miss out on this must-try dining experience. You won’t forget it anytime soon!

When: March 16 to May 8, 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations