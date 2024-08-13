“Bone-chilling cold”: The winter forecast for BC is out

This past winter, folks begged for snow on BC mountains amid lacklustre ski conditions. However, a new winter forecast for the province might offer hope for the upcoming ski season.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts BC will be “unseasonably chilly.”

It added that in the southern parts of BC, “bone-chilling cold” will make you want to stay layered.

“Keep the fireplace going and hot cocoa at the ready! Snow and rainfall in the area will be near- or above normal for the season,” said the Farmers’ Almanac.

As BC is expected to have a wet winter, the forecast added that it will hopefully result in lots of snow in the mountains for skiers.

While winter officially begins on Saturday, December 21, 2024, winter weather will likely not wait until then to make itself known.

So, you might as well start sooner rather than later to prepare to bundle up this winter and save up for a Whistler Blackcomb season pass since prices have increased.