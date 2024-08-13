Canadians will get more options for cheaper high-speed internet early next year

Having trouble finding cheaper options for high-speed internet? That will all change starting early next year.

In a major step to improve competition in Canada, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that it has decided to extend the access smaller, independent internet providers have to large telecommunications companies’ — like Bell and Telus — fibre networks.

Starting on February 13, 2025, this new access will grow internet competition and present consumers with more choices, according to the CRTC.

“Today’s decision builds on our work to ensure that Canadians have access to more choice of high-quality internet and cellphone services at lower prices,” said Vicky Eatrides, chairperson and CEO of the CRTC , in a statement on Tuesday.

The broadcasting and telecoms regulator says this will make providers work harder to win Canadians’ business so that consumers can benefit from lower prices and innovation.

This decision comes after the CRTC first decided to temporarily expedite smaller internet providers’ access to the telecom giants’ fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec last November. That access launched in May this year, allowing competitors to offer new fibre network options.

Since November, the regulator says it has continued to collect evidence that informed today’s decision. It received over 300 submissions and heard directly from 22 groups during a week-long public hearing in February 2024.

“At the same time, the CRTC recognizes that building out fibre is expensive,” reads the announcement. “The CRTC is taking action to ensure continued investments so that more Canadians can get access to high-quality, higher-speed Internet.”

For example, the regulator says that the new access granted in today’s decision applies only to fibre that has already been built.

“Any new fibre built by the large telephone companies will be made available to competitors in five years,” explained the CRTC.

“This head start gives the large companies an opportunity to more quickly make a return on their investments and encourages them to connect more Canadians to fibre sooner.”

In the meantime, the regulator says it’s continuing to work on setting wholesale rates competitors pay when they sell services over fibre networks. It aims to implement “reasonable cost-based rates” by the end of this year.

“These rates will be in place in time for the CRTC’s new approach to take full effect in February 2025,” reads the announcement. “For now, the existing rates in Ontario and Quebec will remain in place.”

The regulator is also working to give Canadians access to cheaper cellphone plans.

Last August, the CRTC and Canada’s telecom giants reached agreements to allow regional companies access to their networks.

This access finally allowed smaller, regional wireless providers to act as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), offering inexpensive phone plans to Canadians living in parts of the country they do not currently serve.

“We are seeing a positive impact on the cellphone rates Canadians pay and expect to see similar benefits for Internet services,” stated Eatrides.