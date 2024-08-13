Train like an Olympian at these Metro Vancouver spots

We are still abuzz with Olympic excitement and downright inspired to get in shape like a summer athlete, so we set our sights on some cheap and easy spots in Metro Vancouver to try these incredible sports out for ourselves. From canoeing to sprinting and even hammer throw, we’ve rounded up our favourite recreational offerings that will have us dreaming of becoming a gold medallist.

Maybe there’s a chance we will be competing in the next games?

Hammer throw like Camryn Rogers or Ethan Katzberg at the South Surrey Athletic Park

If you want to hammer throw like an Olympic champion, you’ll want to start by giving it a try. It’s as simple as heading to the track, which is on the same side of 20th as the baseball diamonds and batting cages, and having some fun. It’s free! The spot also has places to play soccer, football, rugby, baseball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball if you are inspired by those athletes as well. Plus, there’s a BMX bike park.

Address: 14600 – 20 Avenue, Surrey

Train like a gymnast Simone Biles at the Calisthenics Park at Douglas Park

There are so many spots where artistic gymnastics can quickly humble you, and we picked Langley’s Douglas Park because it has lots of grass, so you can try the floor exercise with a bit of cushion.

Uneven bars, rings, and beams are a bit harder to find, but they do exist in Metro Vancouver. Plenty of spots offer the horizontal bar, but thankfully, it’s not as high as the regulation height. Check out our list for a roundup of some of the best outdoor gyms throughout the region.

Address: 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Run the track like Andre De Grasse at Empire Fields

You can try to run faster than the Canadian champions in the 4X100m relay, but since 37.50 is the time to beat, it would probably be best to set your sights on just running as fast as you can. The 560-metre track is open late and is perfect for families with lots of nearby playgrounds and access to public transit.

Address: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Breakdance like Canada’s own Phil Wizard at Robson Square

One of Vancouver’s best spots coincidentally to people watch, as the ice skating rink becomes a dance floor throughout the summer for professionals and inspiring pros alike. This spot is where Philip Kim, aka Phil Wizard, the gold medallist in Paris, first honed his craft, and it remains a favourite place to set up music and compete, get tips, or just watch incredible breakdancing.

Address: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Paddle like the incredible Katie Vincent at False Creek

Ontario’s Katie Vincent is Canada’s first-ever gold medallist in any women’s canoe or kayak event, so we naturally want to be exactly like her. She has trained in BC, but Shawnigan Lake is a bit of a trek for us, so we suggest False Creek as a perfect spot to try out canoeing locally. There are also offerings for kayaking, dragon boating, and stand-up paddleboarding if you discover just how difficult 200M in 44.12 seconds is and would rather just enjoy the views.

Address: Vanier Park Boat Launch (if you have your own equipment) at 1608 Whyte Ave, Vancouver. Or rent from the many offerings at Granville Island.

