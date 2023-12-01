NewsWinterCurated

BC ski resort fed up with Mother Nature in letter pleading for snow

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Dec 1 2023, 11:01 pm
BC ski resort fed up with Mother Nature in letter pleading for snow
Globe Guide Media Inc/Shutterstock

Snowy weather seems to be a stranger to BC this festive season. In fact, the snow has been so elusive that one resort decided to pen a heartfelt letter to none other than Mother Nature.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort posted a letter to its website addressing Mother Nature after it had to delay its opening day due to a lack of snowfall in November.

“I wouldn’t reach out unless the matter was of utmost importance,” the letter read. “I’ve been patiently waiting for the magical touch of winter to transform our slopes into a snowy wonderland, but alas, the snow has been elusive so far.”

whistler mountain

EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

The resort is a popular spot for skiers, so naturally, the absence of snow has thrown the company a curveball for this year’s skiing season.

“Without your gift of snow, we find ourselves in a bit of a predicament. The slopes remain empty, and the lifts are still, patiently waiting for the return of that fluffy white blanket to cover them,” the letter continues.

“As the appointed guardian of joy at the resort, I am eager to spread happiness to all who visit. There’s a sense of excitement in the air, as our guests patiently await the thrill of gliding down the slopes.”

Revelstoke Mountain Resort wished for more snow so that it could continue bringing joy to skiers as it has in previous years.

“I am ready to fulfill my duty with great enthusiasm once the snow begins to fall,” the letter read.

“Please, let the snowflakes dance and the mountains be adorned in white. I am counting on your kindness to help us open our slopes and let the magic of winter unfold.”

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Winter
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop