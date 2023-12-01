BC ski resort fed up with Mother Nature in letter pleading for snow

Snowy weather seems to be a stranger to BC this festive season. In fact, the snow has been so elusive that one resort decided to pen a heartfelt letter to none other than Mother Nature.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort posted a letter to its website addressing Mother Nature after it had to delay its opening day due to a lack of snowfall in November.

“I wouldn’t reach out unless the matter was of utmost importance,” the letter read. “I’ve been patiently waiting for the magical touch of winter to transform our slopes into a snowy wonderland, but alas, the snow has been elusive so far.”

The resort is a popular spot for skiers, so naturally, the absence of snow has thrown the company a curveball for this year’s skiing season.

“Without your gift of snow, we find ourselves in a bit of a predicament. The slopes remain empty, and the lifts are still, patiently waiting for the return of that fluffy white blanket to cover them,” the letter continues.

“As the appointed guardian of joy at the resort, I am eager to spread happiness to all who visit. There’s a sense of excitement in the air, as our guests patiently await the thrill of gliding down the slopes.”

Revelstoke Mountain Resort wished for more snow so that it could continue bringing joy to skiers as it has in previous years.

“I am ready to fulfill my duty with great enthusiasm once the snow begins to fall,” the letter read.

“Please, let the snowflakes dance and the mountains be adorned in white. I am counting on your kindness to help us open our slopes and let the magic of winter unfold.”