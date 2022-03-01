NewsCuratedTravel

Most people in BC are vacation-deprived and hurting for a getaway: report

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 1 2022, 11:27 pm
Most people in BC are vacation-deprived and hurting for a getaway: report
NicoElNino/Shutterstock

They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but some of us are working so we can take a vacation.

Expedia released its 2022 Vacation Deprivation Report on February 22 and it shows just how badly some of us are in need of a getaway, at least 60% of us reported feeling vacation-deprived lately.

The study looked at the work-life balance of travellers and it collected information from 14,544 respondents to find out people’s attitudes towards, work, travel, and vacation time.

According to Expedia, 83% of British Columbians don’t think that a workcation – which has become more and more popular thanks to more working remote jobs in a post-COVID-19 landscape, is not the same as taking a “real” vacation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Expedia (@expedia)

The report also reads that working adults in BC plan to take an average of 20 days of vacation this year, with 23% of respondents already having a trip booked that they’re anticipating.

Respondents were loud and clear about the benefits of taking a vacation, with 94% agreeing that “regular vacations are important for general health and well-being.”

The report said that Canadians take fewer vacation days than the global average, and that could be what’s leading them to feel vacation-deprived.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadians have felt confined to local travel only. Now, with travel restrictions in Canada evolving, maybe a “real” vacation is a good idea, after all.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT