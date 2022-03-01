Most people in BC are vacation-deprived and hurting for a getaway: report

They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but some of us are working so we can take a vacation.

Expedia released its 2022 Vacation Deprivation Report on February 22 and it shows just how badly some of us are in need of a getaway, at least 60% of us reported feeling vacation-deprived lately.

The study looked at the work-life balance of travellers and it collected information from 14,544 respondents to find out people’s attitudes towards, work, travel, and vacation time.

According to Expedia, 83% of British Columbians don’t think that a workcation – which has become more and more popular thanks to more working remote jobs in a post-COVID-19 landscape, is not the same as taking a “real” vacation.

The report also reads that working adults in BC plan to take an average of 20 days of vacation this year, with 23% of respondents already having a trip booked that they’re anticipating.

Respondents were loud and clear about the benefits of taking a vacation, with 94% agreeing that “regular vacations are important for general health and well-being.”

The report said that Canadians take fewer vacation days than the global average, and that could be what’s leading them to feel vacation-deprived.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadians have felt confined to local travel only. Now, with travel restrictions in Canada evolving, maybe a “real” vacation is a good idea, after all.