Roundtrip flights from YVR to London or Paris are as cheap as $560

Your European getaway is closer than ever. Right now, you can get cheap flights from Vancouver across the globe to cities like London and Paris for super cheap.

On Friday, February 25, Google Flights was showing airfare from YVR to Europe for as low as $560 roundtrip.

For Vancouver to London flights, there were deals under $600 available in May, September, and October 2022.

For Vancouver to Paris flights, there were deals just under and over $600 in April, May, September, and October 2022.

Icelandair has cheap flights, but the catch is that the price often doesn’t include a checked bag and there’s a stopover in Iceland.

But, if you wanted to book directly through the airline you could extend your layover and spend some time exploring Iceland, too.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Enter either Vancouver to London or Vancouver to Paris.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

You can also use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and try booking directly through the airline to get the best price.

Currently, France has specific COVID-19 requirements for entry. The UK has removed all of its COVID-19 restrictions. And, to return to Canada, there are still some measures travellers must follow.

If your budget has been holding you back from an international voyage, then these cheap flights could be your ticket out.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.