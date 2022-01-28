Over a quarter of Canadian employees plan to take a "workcation" in 2022

The results of a new survey from online travel agency Kayak show that 27% of employed Canadians plan to take a workcation (i.e., work remotely from a different location) this year.

According to the company, popular destinations for this practice include Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain) as well as Central American hotspots like Santa Teresa (Costa Rica) and Bocas Del Toro (Panama). “Metropolitan cities with nearby beach escapes (for quick weekend trips) are where Canadians are searching to travel in 2022,” says Kayak.

Other results taken from the same survey indicate that younger workers are more likely to act on their desire for a change of scenery.

• Gen Zs (38%) and millennials (35%) are among the age groups more likely to take a workcation in 2022

• Almost one-third of Canadians (28%) feel a simple change of scenery would help combat workplace burnout

• A quarter (25%) have fantasized about quitting

• 60% of Canadians value work-life balance

• Over half (52%) value flexible hours and over a quarter (31%) look for the ability to work remote

• In light of the rise of the new COVID-19 variant, only 7% of Canadians have plans to return to the office

• 32% are planning to take a workcation in 2022

• 21% feel burnt out from their current job

Due to the rise in the desire for a better work/vacation balance, Kayak has released an interactive “Work from Wherever” Guide to help those interested in taking a workcation to find the best place to go “based on their personal style.”

The guide features a ranking of the best countries from which to work remotely and a vacation sweepstakes where the winner will receive two economy, round-trip Air Canada flight tickets for anywhere the airline flies, plus an additional $7,400 in gift cards.

“Canadians are looking to shake up their daily routines that have become monotonous during the pandemic,” said Matt Clarke, VP of Marketing at Kayak North America. “With the new realities of remote work, and technology making it possible to work from anywhere, we anticipate more Canadians working from the beach or a new city in 2022.”

Interested in planning your very own workcation? Check out Kayak’s Travel Restrictions Page to find live status updates of international COVID-19 regulations and restrictions.