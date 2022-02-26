Fully vaccinated Canadians won’t need to take a PCR test to get back into the country starting Monday.

The change comes as the federal government slowly lifts more COVID-19 public health restrictions.

In January, airlines like WestJet and Air Canada vied for PCR tests to be scrapped at international arrivals.

And doctors called the tests “obsolete” for travellers at the border earlier in February, saying they already failed to keep variants out of the country.

Good afternoon. Here I am at a tent in a parking garage in Whiteplains New York getting a $150 American Covid test so I can get back into my own country. Is there something wrong with this or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/CGToB55cfX — Rob Laird (@RobLaird7) February 25, 2022

For many, dropping the PCR requirement was a long time coming, but there are other amendments to travel rules important for Canadians to know as well.

The switch to rapid testing

The country is accepting rapid tests now, which are cheaper and provide results faster.

They can be taken 72 hours before a scheduled flight or arrival at the border.

“Taking a rapid antigen test at home is not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirement – it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service,” reads a statement on the federal government’s website.

New #travel rules will come into effect February 28. The Federal Government says the requirement for PCR testing for arrival to Canada will be lifted. Travel agents warn travelers that vacation destinations are being booked up quickly. #travelnews #tourism #pcrtest — CRTA – Canadian Resort & Travel Association (@CanadianRTA) February 19, 2022

Random testing is in effect, but fully vaccinated travellers who are selected don’t have to quarantine while they wait for results.

To be clear, Canadians can still choose to use the more expensive PCR test if they want to. They just don’t need to anymore, and can opt for rapid antigen testing instead.

Restrictions lifted for kids

Kids 11 and younger who aren’t fully vaccinated but are travelling with fully vaccinated parents no longer need to self-isolate before attending school, daycare, or camp.

They don’t need to be tested to travel anymore either.

Other need-to-know travel changes

Canadians no longer need to avoid non-essential travel, the federal government announced.

I just spent $299 USD getting a rapid PCR COVID test to get back into Canada. Ridiculous! — Patty Smith (@PattySmith07) February 26, 2022

The rules differ for unvaccinated adults. They still need to be tested and quarantine for 14 days while waiting for test results.

Federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos confirmed the news last week.

“I am happy to announce these changes today, as I know many of us are looking forward to living with fewer restrictions. However, we must continue to exercise prudence,” Duclos said.

“Let me be clear: Our fight against the virus is not over.”