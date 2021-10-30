CuratedTravel

Crescent Beach is a cute seaside town less than 1 hour from Vancouver

Oleg Mayorov/Shutterstock

Crescent Beach is an out-of-the-way corner of Surrey near White Rock that has its own beach town vibe. It really feels like you’re a world away from Vancouver when you come here.

In fact, with all the homes lining the beachfront walkway, it feels like a mini-Cape Cod.

In the summer months, Crescent Beach is usually bustling and vibrant – filled with locals and tourists eating fish and chips beachside and chilling on the beaches.

When it’s fall and winter, it’s a great storm-watching spot that’s much closer to Vancouver than Tofino.

Find a spot to park your car and walk down Beecher Street to scope out where you want to grab your coffee, lunch, or dinner that day.

And, if a day-trip isn’t long enough for you, then there are a handful of beachy Airbnbs you can stay at to make a weekend of it. Here are a few spots and things you have to do in Crescent Beach:

Go for a walk

crescent beach

Amanda Wawryk

No matter the season, it’s always a good time for a walk in Crescent Beach, especially if you bring a furry best friend.

Hooked Fish Bar

Seaside fish and chips literally steps from the beach? It feels like summer year-round here.

Sunflower Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by joannaclarisse (@joannaclarisse)


Grab morning coffee and breakfast at this colourful cafe before heading out for a walk along the beach.

Sunflower Lane

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)

Can you find this hidden pathway with beautiful art and flowers?

Blackie Spit

Catch the sunset at Blackie Spit and grab the best ocean shots from the dock.

 

 

 

