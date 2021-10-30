Crescent Beach is a cute seaside town less than 1 hour from Vancouver

Crescent Beach is an out-of-the-way corner of Surrey near White Rock that has its own beach town vibe. It really feels like you’re a world away from Vancouver when you come here.

In fact, with all the homes lining the beachfront walkway, it feels like a mini-Cape Cod.

In the summer months, Crescent Beach is usually bustling and vibrant – filled with locals and tourists eating fish and chips beachside and chilling on the beaches.

When it’s fall and winter, it’s a great storm-watching spot that’s much closer to Vancouver than Tofino.

Find a spot to park your car and walk down Beecher Street to scope out where you want to grab your coffee, lunch, or dinner that day.

And, if a day-trip isn’t long enough for you, then there are a handful of beachy Airbnbs you can stay at to make a weekend of it. Here are a few spots and things you have to do in Crescent Beach:

Go for a walk

No matter the season, it’s always a good time for a walk in Crescent Beach, especially if you bring a furry best friend.

Seaside fish and chips literally steps from the beach? It feels like summer year-round here.

Grab morning coffee and breakfast at this colourful cafe before heading out for a walk along the beach.

Sunflower Lane

Can you find this hidden pathway with beautiful art and flowers?

Catch the sunset at Blackie Spit and grab the best ocean shots from the dock.