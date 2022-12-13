Bill Reid’s The Raven and the First Men (1980; MOA Collection: Nb1.481) installed where a MK7 gun was once positioned during the Second World War. (Goh Iromoto / UBC Museum of Anthropology)

Attention museum lovers, you’ll have to drop in at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology within the next month, as the Vancouver attraction is set to close for nearly a year beginning in January.

The MOA is closing due to the acceleration of planned seismic upgrades to the Great Hall.

Other building improvements are also expected during the closure.

All of this means that you have about a month to visit the MOA before the Vancouver museum is set to close, and after January 15, it is expected to remain closed until late 2023.

MOA’s iconic Great Hall was demolished earlier this year.

A new replacement Great Hall, following the exact same architectural design appearance by renowned late Vancouver architect Arthur Erickson, will be constructed from the concrete rubble.

According to the MOA, the seismic upgrade project has been underway since 2021 and will ensure that visitors and Indigenous collections housed in the space will be protected in the future.

“The Great Hall will retain its original appearance, preserving Arthur Erickson’s architectural design while state-of-the-art base-isolation technology will protect the structure and the collections in the event of an earthquake. Other improvements include new lighting, carpets, skylights, fire detection, and landscaping.”

Initially, the plan was for the Vancouver museum to remain open through the upgrades, but the MOA has determined that the decision to close will “expedite the timeline for visitors to return and enjoy the full museum experience without disruptions.”

Despite the closure, Indigenous communities will still be able to access collections.

The museum will offer on-site behind-the-scene tours, virtual events, digital programs, and other events to fill in the gaps next year.

“To celebrate this milestone in the monumental construction project, MOA will be offering discounted $10 museum admission for all visitors on the closing weekend, January 14–15 (admission for Indigenous people is always free).”

Here are museum hours until the closure on January 15:

Tuesdays to Sundays – 10 am to 5 pm, open late on Thursdays until 9 pm

Click here for more info.