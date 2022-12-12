Four spots in Alberta named some of the most underrated in Canada

Albertans know how lovely the province is, but for some tourists, certain areas may be overlooked as must-visit spots to check out.

Love Exploring, a London-based publication, rounded up 30 attractions across Canada that it considered underrated, and naturally, some Alberta spots were listed.

If you have yet to see these spots for yourself, we highly recommend taking a little staycation and hitting them up. They are well worth it!

Vulcan

The small town in southern Alberta is well known for capitalizing on its name in recent decades and has developed a niche tourism industry thanks to its name and corresponding Star Trek fame. The late Leonard Nimoy even visited Vulcan back in 2010 when it was designated the official Star Trek capital of Canada.

Medalta Pottery

Located in eastern Alberta, Medalta is an innovative, non-profit industrial museum, contemporary ceramic arts facility, art gallery and community hub in Medicine Hat. Located within a converted century-old factory, it has become a wicked place where cutting-edge technologies meet historic restoration and archaeology come together.

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park

Love Exploring touted Alberta as being “rich with First Nations historic sites, with both Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park earning UNESCO World Heritage Site designation;” however, it found that Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park is worthy of more attention.

The attraction east of YYC sits on the site of the signing of Treaty 7 and now boasts a modern interpretive centre with a museum depicting the history and culture of the Siksika Nation.

Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

It’s a spot many country enthusiasts have wandered, but the historic Bar U Ranch near Longview, southwest of Calgary, is a wonder that deserves to be explored by all. Established in 1882 as the Northwest Cattle Company, it is one of the longest-standing ranches in Alberta. It is an interpretive site run by Parks Canada where visitors can learn about old-school farming and ranching practices. You can check out 100-year-old barns, slaughterhouses, a post office, and the cookhouse to experience “home on the range.”

