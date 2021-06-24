There is a heat warning issued for BC over the next week, and the forecast is setting all-time records for high temperatures.

Whether you’re excited to soak up some major sun, or you are going to be sitting next to your AC all day, we have got you covered.

Here are 10 excellent ways you can cool down in the upcoming heat wave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

When it’s hot out, ice cream is a must-have dessert. There are so many great ice cream spots in Vancouver. From liquid nitrogen ice cream to ice cream sandwiches to gelato, you are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth all while cooling down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Movie theatres are open again in BC, so you can finally go catch that film you’ve been waiting to see. Another perk of going to the movies is that they have AC, perfect for a hot, sunny day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

The warm weather calls for a swim in cold water. Lucky for us, Vancouver has tons of beaches to help keep cool this summer. Make sure to check out our complete guide to all of Vancouver’s best beach spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Vancouver’s beaches and pools are great but can get a bit crowded in the summer months. If you’re looking to take a swim and enjoy a bit of wilderness, there are plenty of lakes to swim in around Metro Vancouver. Check out our guide to Vancouver’s lakes here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Immerse yourself in culture while relaxing in air-conditioned heaven. Vancouver has tons of art galleries and exhibits you can check out. The Vancouver Art Gallery is an amazing place to spend an afternoon that’s a little too hot for comfort. You can check out Vancouver’s latest Van Gogh exhibit.

Go shopping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Shopping is the perfect pastime to escape the heat. Enjoy all your favourite stores in any of Vancouver’s malls — air-conditioned, of course.

Go to a waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

The rushing water and refreshing mist of a waterfall are all you need to escape the summer heat. Check out these easy trails and spend the day lounging next to one of the bodies of water nearby.

Drink a cold beer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

What’s better than enjoying a cold beer on a warm day with good company? BC has tons of great breweries where you can try summer brews.

Dine indoors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Indoor dining is now open again and just in time for this heat wave. Support any of your local restaurants by enjoying a meal indoors to escape the heat.

Head to the Bloedel Conservatory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

The Bloedel Floral Conservatory is a conservatory and aviary located at the top of Queen Elizabeth Park. Enjoy all aspects of nature without being outdoors.

Check out an outdoor pool or splash park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Splash parks and pools are great for everyone who’s looking to cool down from the heat. Check out our guide on splash parks and the best pools in Vancouver.