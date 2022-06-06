BC officials to reveal plans for extreme summer heat this afternoon

Officials with the BC government are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to outline heat preparedness plans as the province heads into summer and wildfire season.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to begin speaking at 1 pm, where they’re expected to outline plans for heat alerts this summer.

They’re speaking from the legislature in Victoria, but the announcement will be live streamed.

This comes after BC experienced a record-breaking summer last year with a deadly heat dome that stifled the province by late June.

The unprecedented heat wave was at its worst between June 25 and July 1. During that time, dozens of areas across the province reached their hottest temperatures on record.

Vancouver, for example, saw temperatures ranging between 37°C and 46°C.

Thankfully this summer is off to a more mild start, but forecasters say above seasonal temperatures could still be coming in in August.