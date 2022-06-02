Vancouver temperature reaches 20°C for the first time this year

It might seem crazy, but June 2, 2022, marks the first time all year that Vancouver has reached a temperature of 20°C.

The interesting weather development was shared via Twitter by Thierry Goose, who, through Environment Canada’s archives, discovered that this was the sixth latest first 20°C day since records began being recorded back in 1937.

Is Juneuary cancelled? Not quite.

Temperatures may have felt like they hit 20 or warmer in the past month, but humidex or “feels like” values aren’t the same as the daily high. This also likely means that Vancouver hasn’t hit a temperature of 20°C since August or September 2021.

Today is the first 20C of the year in #Vancouver with a high of 20.2C as of noon.

Today is the first 20C of the year in #Vancouver with a high of 20.2C as of noon.

This is the 6th latest first 20C since records began in 1937.

Before the 20°C temp recorded on June 2, the highest temperature Vancouver had reached prior was 19.6°C on May 22.

Other interesting stats about May weather include the mean temperature of 11.4°C being the 10th coldest May on record. Vancouver saw 92.1 mm of rain in May, making it the 13th rainiest May on record.

The average max temperature in Vancouver last month was 14.7°C, the third coldest on record.

In terms of the temperature and forecast for Vancouver in the coming weeks, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

While temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C, it will be a mix of sun and rain.

At least there’s a bit more balance in the weather compared to how June kicked off last year.