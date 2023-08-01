The August forecast for BC is out and the heat is sticking around

If you are sick of the heat BC has seen so far this summer, the August forecast for the province is not going to make you a happy camper.

The national forecast for the month is out from The Weather Network, and you better stock up on sunblock and put some extra money away for the electricity bill if you use air conditioning.

After a warm June and July, the forecast is calling for above-seasonal temperatures that are set to stick around for the majority of August in BC.

A heat dome in the US aided in the sky-high temperatures for much of Western Canada last month, and The Weather Network is calling for that pattern to continue for the first half of August, adding that “additional ridging over western North America” will bring runs of above-seasonal temperatures to BC, the western Prairies, and the territories.

For our friends in Eastern Canada, they will be experiencing the start of August in a much different fashion.

The Weather Network is calling for a “hefty trough dipping over the region” that will bring temperatures far enough below seasonal that some may really be feeling the chill and feel the need to bring out their cardigans and light mittens some mornings.

Moving into the latter half of August, the above seasonal temperatures are truly going nowhere for Western Canada, including BC.

The notion of above-seasonal temperatures across BC might be good news to those that love to soak up the sun; however, with a brutal fire season this year, it’ll surely not help ease the tinder-dry conditions in some areas of the province.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 364 active wildfires burning in BC, 190 of which are classified as out of control.

In 2023, there have been 1,562 fires in total. Most of them have been caused by lightning, and extremely dry conditions have turned the province into a tinderbox.

So far this season, wildfires have shut down highways, been seen burning close to Vancouver, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents in Osoyoos.