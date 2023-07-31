Falling tree kills child at BC campground

A child is dead after being hit by a falling tree while in a provincial park in BC’s Okanagan region.

The child was injured at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday and later succumbed to their injuries.

“I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a BC Parks campground over the weekend,” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman said in a news release.

“On behalf of the Ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”

The Ministry didn’t release any additional details about what happened when the tree fell, or where in the park the child was.