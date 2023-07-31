Why holes in Vancouver garbage bins are causing concern (PHOTOS)

If you’ve recently wandered around Vancouver during a large-scale event and encountered garbage bins with cut-out holes, you’re not alone.

Garbage bins with holes in them seem counter-productive, right?

Desirée Patterson, a Vancouver-based artist, recently stumbled upon several around the City with garbage scattered around them. They shared photos in an Instagram post expressing concern, leading to others asking similar questions.

We’ve spoken to the City of Vancouver about the issue, and it turns out it’s not a big mystery.

Since Patterson is an artist, many people who responded to her photos thought the garbage strewn about hole-filled garbage bins was a public artwork.

The City’s statement to Daily Hive confirms it is not.

“These public waste bins are used for large-scale events such as Honda Celebration of Light and are modified for security purposes and lined with large clear bags,” said the City.

“Public waste bins, including those put out for special events, are serviced seven days a week.”

The photos that Patterson found were of bins with clear bags removed or never replaced.

Patterson had her own theories.

“I think it’s to prevent theft of the receptacles, but of course, the people just take the liner now, leaving the garbage can useless, and people just throw their stuff in there anyway,” she said.

“I have lived in the beach district for nine years, and I am an environmental artist, aware of things like pollution and ocean plastics, so I actually have hundreds of images of garbage cans overflowing in Vancouver in addition to the few I have with the holes. ”

Patterson has also done some art related to garbage on Vancouver beaches: