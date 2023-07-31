You can bid on your own "Yellowstone" ranch in the wild west of BC (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of the show Yellowstone, how would you like to have your very own ranch in the wild west of BC?

The property up for auction has been coined Yellowstone North of 49, a 73,670-acre working ranch in the heart of BC.

Only an hour’s drive from Kelowna, the starting bid on this yeehaw-inducing property is $5.9 million.

Yellowstone North of 49 features deeded acres and grazing lands with a bespoke estate home. CLHBid, which specializes in selling farmland, says that the property is perfect for entertaining, including five Zimmatic pivots, water wells, and “thousands of acres for the cow herd.”

Yellowstone North of 49 is located at 585 Beaver Creek Road in Beaverdell, BC.

The ranch itself was started back in 1905, but the stunning home was built just 12 years ago. The owners have spent $6 million building it and another million on landscaping.

CLHBid describes the bespoke estate home on this Yellowstone BC ranch as “unlike anything else in North America.”

A “favourable climate” awaits the lucky winner of the auction, which takes place on August 14.

“American buyers will want to take note of the favourable currency exchange; a Canadian ranch with private lakes, a picturesque creek, and an animal sanctuary may be the perfect alternative to the busy, California lifestyle,” CLHBid states.

The irrigation system at the farm had a million dollars put into it back in 2018.

“The nearby Okanagan Valley Wineries are known to be some of the best, and most scenic, in the world.”

What would your starting bid be?

Click here for a video tour and more information.