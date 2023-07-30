Massive wildfire near Osoyoos forces hundreds to flee their homes (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Last night, hundreds of Osoyoos residents fled their homes after a massive wildfire ignited and quickly grew into a harrowing scene.

The wildfire, which is being called the Eagle Bluff fire, was discovered on Saturday.

Yesterday BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire size was about 200 hectares, and it has since grown on Sunday to about 885 hectares.

This wildfire is currently estimated to be approximately 2,000 hectares in size on the U.S. side of the border and 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border. This wildfire is classified as out of control as is now considered to be a Wildfire of Note. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2023

However, the fire which originally ignited the US made its way across the border. On the US side, the fire is over 3,000 hectares in size, the Washington State DNR Wildfire added.

People in Osoyoos shared photos of the blaze on social media.

Out for dinner and dancing in #osoyoos and come back to this fire raging just 5km in the hills above us. We are on evacuation alert pic.twitter.com/Te18mtUxgM — Walter Wells (@WalterWellsRltr) July 30, 2023

Heynes Pt #Osoyoos we are leaving. Many other campers packing up and leaving quickly. Its right on the outskirts of Osoyoos Golf Club headed NE @Kamscan @GlobalOkanagan @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/e7U6m68NfI — Kamloopsian (@kamloopsian1) July 30, 2023

Just had a major flare-up about 5 minutes ago. It is easily burning rank 5, if not 6… #Osoyoos #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/C9ZNs1zicx — Zachary C (@Zach_wx) July 30, 2023

Praying for Osoyoos. 8:20 PT to 9:40 PT Timelapse of wildfire attacking homes. pic.twitter.com/5078IM67ga — Andrew Pace (@PocketPacer) July 30, 2023

This is getting way too close for comfort for those on the Western side of #Osoyoos. Hence the evacuation alert. #BCWildfire https://t.co/744OI1ErLv pic.twitter.com/Cq6LDMMUAm — Grady Sas (@GradySas) July 30, 2023

The Town of Osoyoos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have issued an evacuation order, noting “the Lone Pine Creek wildfire poses a threat to life safety” for more than 700 properties.

“Evacuation Order area Town of Osoyoos and the RDOS, bounded by West of Highway 97, South of Highway 3 and East of Nighthawk Rd, north of the USA border,” the BC Emergency Alert Message reads.