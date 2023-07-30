NewsCanadaCanada

Massive wildfire near Osoyoos forces hundreds to flee their homes (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Jul 30 2023, 5:34 pm
Massive wildfire near Osoyoos forces hundreds to flee their homes (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Photo: Melissa Genberg

Last night, hundreds of Osoyoos residents fled their homes after a massive wildfire ignited and quickly grew into a harrowing scene.

The wildfire, which is being called the Eagle Bluff fire, was discovered on Saturday.

Yesterday BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire size was about 200 hectares, and it has since grown on Sunday to about 885 hectares.

However, the fire which originally ignited the US made its way across the border. On the US side, the fire is over 3,000 hectares in size, the Washington State DNR Wildfire added.

People in Osoyoos shared photos of the blaze on social media.

The Town of Osoyoos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have issued an evacuation order, noting “the Lone Pine Creek wildfire poses a threat to life safety” for more than 700 properties.

“Evacuation Order area Town of Osoyoos and the RDOS, bounded by West of Highway 97, South of Highway 3 and East of Nighthawk Rd, north of the USA border,” the BC Emergency Alert Message reads.

