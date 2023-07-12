News

A small wildfire burning on the North Shore is visible from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Jul 12 2023, 11:46 pm
A small wildfire burning on the North Shore is visible from Vancouver (PHOTOS)
A wildfire burning on the North Shore is small but highly visible from Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at 4:16 pm on July 12, and it is estimated to be 0.009 hectares in size. It is burning just east of the Seymour River in a forested area.

fire

The location of the fire | BC Wildfire Service

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is classified as out of control. There are no area restrictions or evacuation orders associated with the fire, which although highly visible is still quite small.

wildfire

wildfire

Commuters spotted smoke from even the SeaBus on Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses shared images of the smoke as seen from Vancouver on social media:

Daily Hive has reached out to the District of North Vancouver for more information and will update this story.

More to come…

