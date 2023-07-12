A wildfire burning on the North Shore is small but highly visible from Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at 4:16 pm on July 12, and it is estimated to be 0.009 hectares in size. It is burning just east of the Seymour River in a forested area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is classified as out of control. There are no area restrictions or evacuation orders associated with the fire, which although highly visible is still quite small.

Commuters spotted smoke from even the SeaBus on Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses shared images of the smoke as seen from Vancouver on social media:

North east of my position in vancouver in the mountains beyond downtown vancouver. Definately east of north vancouver. Looks like it just started #bcfire pic.twitter.com/GlVoP5QomX — Dr. Sir Fred Dibbles Jr III (@fred_dibbles) July 12, 2023

I assume they can just grab water from Rice Lake or the dam nearby to put it out. They better get on it. #bcfire #vancouver @GlobalBC #northvancouver pic.twitter.com/HCcErYg6sh — Nicole (@visualheart) July 12, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to the District of North Vancouver for more information and will update this story.

More to come…