Tofino optimistic that closed highway will reopen in "days not weeks"

On Vancouver Island, a wildfire led to the closure of the main highway connecting Tofino and other communities to the rest of the Island. But one leader says their community has what it needs and is optimistic for the future despite the setback.

Daily Hive spoke with Tofino Mayor Dan Law to learn about how the coastal community has been taking the closure in stride.

The Cameron Bluffs fire

Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.

Currently, at a size of around 200 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire remains “out of control” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are making reasonable progress considering the burning conditions, leaning substantially on aviation resources,” said BC Wildfire. Still, Highway 4 remains closed “due to continued debris impact on the highway.”

Closure of Highway 4

Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.

“Although it is long, it’s more dangerous than a paved road, and it’s certainly not ideal, it is there, so that’s encouraging,” said Law. The detour will be temporarily closed for part of the day on Friday, June 9 to pull a vehicle that rolled into Francis Lake along the detour.

In a media availability on Thursday, June 9, the province said that communities were receiving supplies, and Law confirmed that the provincial response has been “tremendous.”

“I’m so impressed by the emergency response crews,” said Law.

“They’ve been very communicative, active, and effective at making sure that people are getting through and people who are stranded have a place to stay… So I’m very pleased with the response from every level of government so far.”

Community taking it in stride

This isn’t the first time that Highway 4 has closed for days on end. Law told Daily Hive that in the past a construction mishap on Highway 4 left the community with no alternative routes. They were completely cut off for several days and the only way in or out was by air or boat.

The fact that during this incident, Tofino has a detour to provide food and fuel is “encouraging,” said Law.

“It’s the West Coast and people that live here for a long time understand that these things happen,” he said. “We prepare for emergencies like this, being isolated, so it’s not new, it’s part of living on the coast and for the most part to residents of going to roll with it,” said Law.

“I do feel for the businesses… and the residents that can’t get out for things like medical appointments… it’s been difficult but, all in all, under the circumstances, I’m quite pleased and I look forward to the road reopening,” he said.

The reopening of Highway 4

The mayor is confident that once the fire is adequately suppressed, the road will reopen soon after.

“Once emergency crews and the Ministery of Transportation are able to clear that road and establish that the steep slopes above are safe and the debris is not a danger to travellers, then I’m sure that road will open,” he said.

Law said that according to what he’s heard from provincial authorities, the road itself is in good shape. Barring any major changes, Law said the road will likely “open in days, certainly not weeks.”

Going to Tofino

Law said that it’s been absolutely gorgeous and quiet in Tofino this week. “If I was planning on a trip to Tofino this weekend, I would consider getting on a plane,” he said.

“I know there’s been obviously many cancellations for visitors coming to Tofino over the weekend,” he said. Law does not encourage folks to drive to Tofino on the detour unless they absolutely need to.

If there’s any excuse at all people can come up with to get on a plane and fly to Tofino and back, it is worth it.

Airlines have been adding additional flights in and out of Tofino to accommodate demand. Harbour Air told Daily Hive that it’s seen an increase in flight demand.

“We added two extra flights today and will continue to do so for the next few days where we can. Harbour Air is ready to assist,” said an airline representative.

#HAaddedflights [9:45am June 9] Due to #BCHwy4 road closures & increased demand we have been operating extra flights between #Tofino & #Vancouver. Seats are available today and tomorrow and we will continue to add flights where possible. pic.twitter.com/CS82sRRkgl — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) June 9, 2023

Despite the obvious setback to the community, Mayor Law seems unshaken and optimistic for the future.

“We have fuel, we have food, businesses are open, and if people can find an alternative way of coming to Tofino, I think that they’ll be very pleased,” said Law.