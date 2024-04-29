BarBurrito to open its first-ever Vancouver location

Signs for a new BarBurrito location have popped up in Vancouver, making it the burrito chain’s first location in the city.

BarBurrito is best known for its burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and street tacos. It also offers sides like extreme fries and Oreo churros.

The chain started in Toronto in 2005 and has since opened around 200 locations across Canada. It has locations throughout Metro Vancouver, but this will be its first spot in the city.

Located at 1651 East Broadway, Vancouver, an opening date has yet to be revealed for this new location. Be sure to check back here for more details when they become available.

Address: 1651 East Broadway, Vancouver

