FoodRestaurant Openings

BarBurrito to open its first-ever Vancouver location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 29 2024, 7:48 pm
BarBurrito to open its first-ever Vancouver location

Signs for a new BarBurrito location have popped up in Vancouver, making it the burrito chain’s first location in the city.

BarBurrito is best known for its burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and street tacos. It also offers sides like extreme fries and Oreo churros.

BarBurrito Vancouver

Daily Hive

The chain started in Toronto in 2005 and has since opened around 200 locations across Canada. It has locations throughout Metro Vancouver, but this will be its first spot in the city.

Located at 1651 East Broadway, Vancouver, an opening date has yet to be revealed for this new location. Be sure to check back here for more details when they become available.

BarBurrito Vancouver

Address: 1651 East Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop