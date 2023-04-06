One major burrito restaurant chain is set to take over the BC market in a big way.

BarBurrito, the franchise that operates hundreds of locations across the country, is set to open thirteen new spots around BC.

According to its website, there are plans for new BarBurritos all over the province, from Abbotsford to Cranbrook to Kelowna and Langley.

The Langley location will be in the upcoming Yorkson Village development – the same spot where the major breakfast chain Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House plans to open its first BC location.

BarBurrito, which already operates fourteen locations around BC, offers burritos and bowls in options like jerk chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, Bang Bang Shrimp, and more, with gluten-free options as well.

The fast-casual restaurant chain also offers other dishes like its crunchy chicken sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, and sides like extreme fries and Oreo churros.

Stay tuned for more details on when these destinations will open across the province.

Address: Various locations

