Iconic Canadian burger chain Harvey’s has just announced some major expansion plans across the country.

Speaking to Retail Insider, Michael Nault, chief operating officer at Harvey’s, shared that the chain would look to expand with 500 restaurants in Canada over the next five to 10 years.

Nault told the publication that Harvey’s, which just celebrated its 65th anniversary, currently has 300 outposts across Canada.

“Harvey’s has set out a target of 500 locations over the next five to 10 years, and I’d say that we are continuing to work towards that target and build opportunities,” Nault said.

“We are on pace and still working towards that as our target – so we are going to place Harvey’s in the hands of more people across the country.”

Harvey’s plans to open 10 locations in Montreal, Ontario, the GTA, London, Calgary, and Alberta in 2024 alone.

“We have a good presence in Ontario, so we are continuing to look at different footprints for Ontario, and in Quebec, there are lots of opportunities for us to expand,” Nault added.

The chain recently opened more locations in Ontario but has new sites all over the country.

“Whether it is a gas station, a mall, or just our traditional footprints, we will continue to look for those opportunities across the board,” Nault said.

So keep your eyes peeled as it looks like a Harvey’s may be near you soon!