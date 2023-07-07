The Barbie Brunch is heading to Vancouver later this year

Just ahead of the release of the new Barbie movie, it seems not one but two different Barbie-themed dining experiences will be happening in Vancouver.

Later this fall, a special Barbie-themed lunch and brunch experience will be hitting an undisclosed venue on Howe Street in Vancouver, bringing all the hot pink, peppy fun that the cultural icon is known for to an immersive experience.

Brought to us from the same folks as several other experiences happening in the city this year – including the Hansel and Gretel cocktail experience and The Robot Restaurant Live experience – this Barbie brunch has all the makings of a memorable day out with friends.

Happening on October 21 and 22 in Vancouver, the event will feature themed cocktails, a VIP movie giveaway, trivia sessions, and a sing-along to Aqua’s forever iconic “Barbie Girl” song.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Barbie-inspired attire, so pull out your old prom dress and hot pink mini dresses and prepare to be totally immersed in Barbieland.

Brunch or lunch is included in the ticket cost, as is a themed welcome drink.

The Barbie Brunch

When: October 21 and 22

Where: Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person