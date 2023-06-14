When it comes to themed and immersive dining experiences, Vancouver has a lot going on lately.

The most recent unique experience on our radar is a Hansel and Gretel-themed cocktail party, hosted by the same folks as the upcoming Brick Burger and Dinner at Harry’s.

This fairytale experience will transport you to an enchanted forest, where a gingerbread house and sweets-inspired surroundings lead you to the witch’s lair.

The part-show, part-cocktail experience will be entirely inspired by the characters and scenes from the story, and participants will even get to craft their own cocktails and pluck donuts from an actual donut wall.

The event is heading to an undisclosed location on Burrard Street from October 4 to 29.

Tickets are available now for $46 per person and include a welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails, and some sweet treats.

The “Hansel and Gretel” Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: October 4 to 29

Where: Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46 per person