Barbie is clearly having a moment.

Hot on the heels of the Barbie movie’s release date, one Vancouver cafe is capitalizing on the popularity of the film and the nostalgia surrounding the iconic doll.

Kits Coffee and Bistro, located at 3301 West 4th Avenue, will be holding a Barbie-themed customer appreciation party on Saturday, July 22.

In addition to what the cafe is calling “Barbie-core” desserts, such as donuts, cupcakes, and macarons, Kits Coffee will also be setting up a Barbie Box for some fun photo opportunities.

There will also be plenty of prizes to be won, including items from Smeg as well as packages from Modo Yoga, local hairstylists, crystal shops, and coffee gift baskets – all of modern-day Barbie’s must-have essentials, obviously.

The Barbie party will be happening from 11 am to 3 pm, so show up in your best Barbie attire and get ready to party, Barbie-style.

Barbie Party at Kits Coffee and Bistro

When: Saturday, July 22 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 3301 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram