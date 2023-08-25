Some big restaurant news in Vancouver this week, as a world-renowned Chinese restaurant is set to open its very first Canadian location.

Din Tai Fung, which operates 13 locations throughout the United States and more than 170 locations worldwide, is planning to open a downtown Vancouver location.

The restaurant, which specializes in Taiwanese fare, is especially known for its Xiao Long Bao (also known as “soup dumplings”), available in several varieties. Other standout dishes include Noodles with Sesame Sauce, Shanghai rice cakes with shrimp, hot and sour soup, wontons, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Din Tai Fung (@dintaifungusa)

The first Canadian location will be right downtown at 1132 Alberni Street. Part of the restaurant’s development application to the city includes a covered outdoor seating area on the second storey of Carmana Plaza, the future address of the restaurant.

This mixed-use building is already home to Neptune Chinese Kitchen and Carmana Hotel and Suites.

Once the restaurant is open, it’ll operate Monday to Friday from 11 am to 10 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 10 pm.

Stay tuned for more information on Canada’s first Din Tai Fung.

Din Tai Fung

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram