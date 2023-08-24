Vancouverites love their burgers, so we’re excited to fill you in on a new spot to get must-try handhelds downtown: Monzo Burger.

The new concept comes to us from Kitchen Table Restaurants, a brand that operates many popular dining destinations in and around Vancouver, such as Ask for Luigi, Carlino, Di Beppe, Bacaro, and Pizzeria Farina.

The Concept

Monzo, the newest venture from the group, is coined as a stylish fast food and bar concept.

Aiming to serve the “best in beef,” this eatery was inspired by the Paninari youth movement, a phenomenon that started in Milan and took Italy by storm in the eighties.

“Just like the burger-obsessed, fashion-forward paninaro, we’re paving a new path to deliver something that’s truly exciting,” said Mark Perrier, partner at Monzo.

“We’ve taken our time and considered every detail to develop a menu of burgers, sides and drinks that simply taste and feel great. We believe we are the best in beef, and that we have the best burgers available. We are so proud and excited to open our doors and welcome guests to this unique new space.”

“Monzo” is a spin on the word “manzo,” aka the Italian word for “beef.”

Monzo is set to open its doors early next month at 1401 Granville Street on the ground floor of the Vancouver House.

This 88-seat space will be a destination for guests to enjoy fast food bites with subtle nods to Italian culture.

The Menu

Canadian beef will be front and centre here. Burgers like the King Monzo will be up for order. This handful is made with “a secret blend of cuts” that have been custom ground and cooked to order on a high-temperature griddle.

In addition to beefy handhelds, this spot is planning to serve up a Milanese-style chicken sandwich, beef-fat fries, onion rings, and soft-serve gelato.

Folks with dietary preferences and restrictions can also get in on the goodness, as Monzo offers gluten-free and vegetarian burger options.

For the young ones, there’s a special “kids pack” on the menu. It arrives in the form of a throwback Italian supercar and comes with options like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, fries, onion rings, and apple slices.

Monzo will offer lunch, dinner, and bar service. Beverage options include wine, beer, highballs, and cocktails on tap.

Opening Details

Monzo Burger is set to softly open on September 1. Customers who head in on that date can expect complimentary cheeseburgers while supplies last.

The official opening date is September 9. Free burgers will be given out to the first 100 customers on that day, so mark your calendar!

Once it’s in full swing, find Monzo open from 11 am to midnight daily.

Address: 1401 Granville Street, Vancouver (ground floor of the Vancouver House)

Instagram