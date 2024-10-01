After a short hiatus, Metro Vancouver’s Chinese Restaurant Awards are making a comeback. The longest-running Chinese culinary awards event in the world returns for its 15th year this fall.

Celebrating Chinese culinary excellence is at the centre of this celebration. A panel of 20 esteemed judges have put their heads together to “recognize standout Chinese restaurants across Metro Vancouver, along with emerging talent and master chefs” with a record 35 awards.

This year, the award’s signature DINING by the Awards event will take place on November 18, 2024. Guests of DINING by the Awards can expect a seven-course “The Voyage of Ultimate Flavour” dinner.

Dishes from chefs such as Alex Chen (Iron Chef Canada winner), Li Bo (Fish Man), and Leo Wang (Chang’an Restaurant) will be served, the fare will feature influences from Malaysian Chinese, French, Sichuan, and Northern cuisine.

“I’m truly honoured to see the Chinese Restaurant Awards reach this incredible 15-year milestone,” says Rae Kung, managing director of the Chinese Restaurant Awards.

“When we first started, our mission was to not only celebrate Chinese culinary excellence in Vancouver but also to create a deeper appreciation for its global influence. Over the years, we’ve created so many memorable moments, from our signature DINING by the Awards events to international culinary initiatives. I’m excited to continue this journey, and I look forward to many more years of showcasing the incredible diverse talent we have right here in Canada.”

You can expect the awards to be announced in two phases this year:

Top 30 long list on October 22, 2024

Full results ceremony for the Elite 15 shortlist on November 5, 2024

Some new categories include Dim Sum Chef of the Year and Elite Service Crew Member of the Year while returning categories like Best New Restaurant, Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards, and Master Chef of the Year will be accounted for as well.

Folks can purchase tickets for the DINING by the Awards 2024 now. Be sure to book your spot and mark your calendar.

“This year’s DINING by the Awards is a special celebration of Chinese cuisine, where tradition and innovation come together,” adds Kung.

“We’re grateful to have Chef Alex Chen join us again, alongside two of Vancouver’s most exciting, emerging chefs – Li Bo and Leo Wang. Together, they will each bring their own respective culinary flair to the event, offering an experience that highlights the evolution of Chinese cooking. I’m excited to share this unforgettable event with everyone.”

When: November 18, 2024; 6 pm welcome reception with canapes by the chefs; 7 pm dinner

Where: Chang’an Restaurant — 1661 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $280 (+GST) per person; $2,800 (+GST) for tables of 10; buy online

