A brand new spot for nuts and dried fruit is heading to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood very soon.

Ayoub’s Dried Fruits and Nuts, a popular market with several locations in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, is set to take over the space at 3075 Main Street – the former address of Bellagio’s Gelato.

While Ayoub’s has yet to share an opening date for this new location, window wrapping has already gone up at the space.

The market, which has its headquarters in Langley, offers a selection of house-roasted and seasoned nuts, as well as raw nuts and seeds, dried fruits, herbs and spices, and some specialty snacks.

The bulk format of dried goods here means you can choose how much of each item you’d like to purchase, and the huge variety – think everything from tropical fruits to candied pomelo rind to Greek-style cashews – is unparalleled in the city.

Ayoub’s currently operates locations in Kitsilano, the West End, North Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Ayoub’s Dried Fruits and Nuts

Address: 3075 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram