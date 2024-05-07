Bagel Bites are returning to grocery stores across Canada

FoodFood News

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
May 7 2024, 12:00 pm
Courtesy of Bagel Bites

One of Canada’s most nostalgic snacks is making a big return!

The much-loved snack Bagel Bites is returning to grocery stores across Canada with a brand-new look and logo.

Bagel Bites, which are essentially mini pizzas on a bagel, first hit Canadian shelves in the 1980s. However, the brand confirmed the product had been discontinued in Canada in 2021, leading to uproar from fans.

Luckily for us, Bagel Bites are coming back in three flavours: cheese and pepperoni, three cheese and cheese, and sausage and pepperoni.

The quick and easy snack food can be cooked in the toaster oven, oven, or microwave. It even comes with a microwavable crisping tray to help cook the tasty treats to perfection.

While it may have been a while since you chowed down on a bagel bite, don’t forget to let them cool off!

“Bagel Bites has incredibly passionate fans and we have been working hard to bring the beloved pizza snack back to Canadian shelves,” said Marie Claire Hurtado, senior brand manager for Bagel Bites.

“Positioned as a snack without limits, we will continue to bring our delicious familiar flavours to fans across the country to enjoy. Our re-entrance is only the beginning of what’s to come!”

