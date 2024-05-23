Canadian Swifties need to act fast because some tickets are up for grabs for Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour for her shows in Vancouver and Toronto, and you can nab them for FREE.

Fans of the “Fortnight” singer have the chance to land tickets to the highly anticipated tour through RBC’s Avion Rewards, which touted the chance to score tickets earlier this year, and now the Eras Tour ticket vault is open once again.

When does the contest for free Eras Tour tickets end, and how do I apply?

RBC’s Avion Rewards says it is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to either Toronto or Vancouver shows, and you can choose which show you would like to try to win tickets to.

Entrants must be Avion Rewards members and use the email associated with their Avion Rewards account on the entry form, and if you aren’t already a member, you can join for free.

Fans have a good amount of time to apply to win, with the contest closing on June 16, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET.

During the contest period, there is a limit of two entries per person, and it is only open to residents of Canada.

New to the contest this time around is a second bonus entry, which comes into play if you enter a valid WestJet Rewards ID on the entry form. You will be eligible to receive that additional entry, for a total of two entries, per the contest rules.

In addition to scoring tickets to the hottest show of 2024, flights and hotel accommodation will also be part of the lucky win. The approximate retail prize value of the packs ranges from $3,000 to $3,725, depending on which province the winners live in.

RBC’s Avion Rewards is no stranger to the Eras Tour — Swifties were given the chance to snag some tickets through RBC’s Avion Rewards presale for her November shows in Toronto and her December shows in Vancouver.

The tour, which has become the highest-grossing tour of all time, kicked off in the spring of 2023 and is now rolling through Europe. It will have shows on that continent until mid-August before returning to North America in October.

Are you hoping to land some free tickets along with flights and accommodations through the Avion contest giveaway to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver or Toronto? Let us know in the comments below.