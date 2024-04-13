A fraudster targeting Taylor Swift fans in BC has led the West Shore RCMP to issue a warning to the public about fake ticket re-sales.

According to the statement, the police have received at least four complaints about fans sending money to a seller on Facebook claiming to have Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale and then not receiving the tickets.

It is thought that the fraudster hacked a single Facebook account and used it to trick multiple fans out of their money.

“Unfortunately, this fraud has multiple victims who have lost money, along with the real Facebook user whose account was hacked and their identity assumed and used to defraud people,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

This is not the first time the police have issued a statement about buyer beware regarding Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concert in BC.

In earlier cases of online ticket fraud, some fans in BC were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Police are still investigating the ongoing fake online ticket cases and ask that anyone with information regarding the fraudster contact them.

“There is always a risk to purchasing items privately listed for sale online, especially popular concert tickets. Police recommend only purchasing concert tickets from verified organizations,” the news release reads.