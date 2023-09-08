We’ve been excited to check out Aburi Restaurants Canada’s new concept, Wa-Bagel, and the day has finally arrived.

Located at 666 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver, you can access Wa-Bagel by heading into Park Place and down to the Concourse Level Lounge of the building.

At its launch, Wa-Bagel will offer customers 10 flavours of bagels and seasonal offerings. This includes the Original Wa-Bagel, made with koji-yeast.

Made with Canadian flour and created using unique techniques inherited from Japanese food culture, ingredients for this type of bagel are rolled in, versus being mixed in the dough like the traditional style of bagel most of us are familiar with.

The “Tokyo-meets-New York-style” creations are indeed chewy and airy, giving it a texture different from other bagels we’ve tried before.

Head Baker Yukiko Iikura was on site to show off all the deliciousness.

Iikura actually founded her own popular bagel shop in Japan named Kepo Bagels, and now it’s time for Vancouver to get a taste of these unique sweet and savoury bites.

During our visit, we tried the Mochi Matcha variety, which is filled with mochi, red bean paste, and chopped walnuts.

We also tasted the Pacific premium sandwich, made with smoked sockeye salmon with pickled red onion, cured cucumber, shiso, caper crisps, and shiso ume cream cheese on a plain bagel.

Other sandwich options include Montreal smoked meat and assorted seasonal veggie varieties.

People who are after classic vibes when it comes to their bagels can opt for a simple Toasted Bagel with butter or the Bagel & Schmear with their choice of cream cheese. Flavours include plain, shiso ume, tofu hummus, and maple walnuts.

There’s also an array of Japanese goodies and drinks available for purchase here, as well as Americanos and lattes.

Wa-Bagel will open its doors in Vancouver on September 13. The counter service spot will be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Folks looking to dine in can always take their food across the hallway and find a spot in the building’s communal concourse.

Delivery options for this concept are coming soon as well. Be sure to check it out!

Wa-Bagel

Address: 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver

