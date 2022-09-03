Aritzia donates 200 shopping sprees at their Warehouse Sale

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale is in full swing as shoppers from all over Metro Vancouver feverishly scour the racks for deals to fill up their closets for less ahead of the back-to-school season.

Now, the company is donating 200 back-to-school shopping sprees to community partners so they will have a chance to grab armfuls of their favourite brands for free.

According to the Aritzia Community team, they invited partners from Cause We Care, Urban Native Youth Association, and Big Sisters BC Lower Mainland to pick 200 folks with back-to-school shopping needs in their communities for the opportunity.

Those selected will get to exclusively shop the annual Vancouver Warehouse Sale with a $500 credit.

Cause We Care will get to pick fifty single mothers from their community for the opportunity.

“Back to School is always a stressful time for low-income single mothers who have to ensure that their children have all of the essential supplies they need to be successful, including clothing,” Executive Director Cause We Care Foundation Shannon Newman-Bennett said.

“This generous gift from Aritzia is making a significant difference in the lives of these families. Reducing stress, meeting a need, and reminding single mothers that the community cares about them.”

Executive Director Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland Chantelle Krish said that the 100 youth they select for the opportunity will help enhance children’s confidence and well-being.

“Artizia is creating more than individual experiences. They have gifted the chance for so many of the youth we support to connect with their peers and create shared memories that will last,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Did you shop the warehouse sale yet? There’s still time – you have until 7 pm on Labour Day to shop.

This year, the sale has an expanded bag check, cash area, and fitting rooms to improve the shopping experience while fashion-lovers frenzy over Aritzia’s exclusive brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best, at 50-90% off.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

When:

Wednesday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 2 – 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 3 – 7 am to 9 pm

Sunday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 5 (Labour Day) – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver