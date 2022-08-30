Friends and Family passes to Aritzia Warehouse Sale selling for $40 online

It’s Friends and Family day at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale, an exclusive, early-access shopping session for Aritzia employees and their loved ones.

If you want access to the VIP shopping event, it can be yours: for a fee.

Some entrepreneurial Aritzia associates are selling their Friends and Family passes on Facebook Marketplace. The typical price for the privilege of joining the hours-long lineup? $20 to $50.

The passes are green paper tickets with Aritzia’s bulls-eye branding for its annual warehouse sale. They give holders access to the event from 2 pm to 10 pm on August 30, before it opens to the public at 7 am on August 31.

Aritzia paused its super-popular warehouse sale for the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. This is the first sale since 2019, and many Metro Vancouverites are eager to get their hands on discounted items.

Deals at the Warehouse Sale include $350 coats for $175, $178 jumpsuits for $60 and $168 dress pants for $50.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: