Inside the Aritzia Warehouse Sale: Is it worth it? (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale consistently draws major crowds for its deep discounts. But is the mega-sale actually worth it?

By now you’ve probably seen photos and videos of the massive lineups to get into the Vancouver Convention Centre for the sale — on opening day the queue stretched all the way to Harbour Green Park.





Many social media users say they’d never be caught dead waiting in line, while others said they’d rather pay full price than deal with the chaos.

Going inside the sale can be a frenzied experience, with hundreds of laser-focused shoppers rifling through the racks while a DJ blasts hip-hop beats. Visiting the sale requires preparation — including wearing the right undergarments because the change rooms are communal.

But the sale still draws thousands of shoppers every year, despite the mayhem. That’s because there are considerable markdowns — as Tiktokers show later in the haul videos.

Stephanie Chen showed off her haul from the Friends and Family sale, including $150 Melina faux leather pants for $50 apiece, a $130 bodysuit for $30, and a $400 coat for $175.

“The Vancouver Aritzia Warehouse Sale is so worth it,” she captioned her video.

Some commenters suggested the Warehouse Sale prices should be what Aritzia normally sells its pieces for — and Chen agreed.

Aritzia advertises Warehouse Sale prices as being 50 to 90% marked down from retail price. When Daily Hive visited the sale, many pieces were priced at about one-third of their original retail tag. But since many items were expensive, to begin with, Warehouse Sale shoppers still need to shell out to take tailored items, jackets, and some dresses home.

“A legally blonde moment… I’m definitely going to be wearing these to work,” TikTok user Shirley Ye said during her try-on haul showing off a pair of $50 pants she got.

This year, Warehouse Sale also contained a selection of mens’ athleisure from brand Reigning Champ — a reward for all the boyfriends who hold shopping bags inside the warehouse, perhaps?

But some TikTok reviewers weren’t so kind about the Warehouse Sale experience. They shared videos of items with holes and otherwise damaged.

One user even shared footage of an H&M shirt that somehow ended up in Aritzia’s racks.



Another user called out Aritzia for blocking off the bathrooms at the Warehouse Sale (bathrooms were available in the Convention Centre, but not once customers entered the Warehouse Sale itself).

“Exactly what I would expect from Aritzia,” TikTok user @mad.brew said.

For some, the chaotic display of consumerism inside was too much to handle.

The crowds and sensory overload at the Warehouse Sale are no joke. If you’re put off by the bedlam, it may be best to skip.

But if you’re a fan of Aritzia clothing, the Warehouse Sale is a good opportunity to get pieces at a massive discount. If you’re in need of new items and scoring deals gives you a thrill, this is definitely the spot for you.